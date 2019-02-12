Presidential Election: Forum of ex-Councillors adopts Atiku

Related News

The All Former Councillors Forum of Nigeria has adopted the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as it consensus candidate for Saturday’s presidential election.

The Forum disclosed this in a communique signed by its National Chairman, Chigozie Eze, and its National Secretary, Ganaleni Demshenino, and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

The forum said that all its members irrespective of their party affiliations would work for Mr Abubakar.

It recalled that the forum’s National Working Committee in its December 12, 2018 communique issued in Abuja said it had resolved to support any of the presidential candidates that would grant full administrative and fiscal autonomy to the local government system.

It said that the forum also resolved to support any candidate that would restructure the tenure of local government councils to reflect the wishes of the grassroots.

The forum said that sequence to the above, the leadership of the forum considered the set out guidelines and the manifestoes of the various presidential candidate.

It added that after due consideration, the forum’s leader agreed with Mr Abubakar’s pledge to restore local government autonomy by scrapping the joint account system and stopping the state governors from tampering with the local government fund from the Federation account, if elected.

“The body resolved to adopt and do hereby adopt the PDP Presidential candidate, Abubakar for the February 16 presidential election.

“Resolved that all members of the forum will work strongly for Abubakar’s election irrespective of party differences and affiliations,” the group said.

(NAN)