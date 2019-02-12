Presidential Election: NSCDC deploys 60, 000 personnel

Related News

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed no fewer than 60,000 personnel across the country for Saturday’s presidential election.

Deputy Commandant-General (DCG), Operations, of the corps, Kelechi Madu, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the personnel were deployed to the states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Madu said the corps, in synergy with other security agencies, was fully prepared to provide security for citizens and ensure that the country’s critical national infrastructure was safeguarded.

“The Police, security-based Non-Governmental Organisations and the National Security Adviser’s Office had organised meetings and trainings to ensure that our men are fully prepared and ready to go.

“All logistics and incentives have been made available to personnel of the corps to ensure that they are well catered for throughout the election period,” he said.

Mr Madu added that some specialised personnel of the corps had been deployed to monitor and secure strategic areas in the FCT.

“We have the counter-terrorism and SWAT Unit that will be posted to the entry and exit points of the FCT.

“Those deployed to such areas will be armed for better operation,” he said.

He said the operatives had been instructed not to fire arms on anyone no matter the provocation from either voters or politicians.

“We are civil defenders, defending the defenceless and will have no reason to intentionally hurt any Nigerian.

“If we get intelligence information on people with fire arms, we will inform the appropriate security agencies in charge.

“Personnel should avoid accidental discharge as any personnel found guilty will be dismissed from the corps and prosecuted.

“We have warned commandants in States to caution their subordinates to avoid being partisan,’’ Mr Madu said.

He charged politicians not to heat up violence as election ought to be free and fair and Nigerians should be allowed to vote for who they so desired.

He advised parents to ensure that their children stayed far away from violence, warning that anyone caught would not be pardoned.

According to him, the future of youths are in the hands of political leaders and as such, Nigerians should choose carefully.

(NAN)