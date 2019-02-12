Elections: Appeal Court President tasks tribunal judges on speedy dispensation of petitions

Court of Appeal Headquarters
Court of Appeal Headquarters

The president of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, on Tuesday urged election petition tribunal judges not to grant long adjournments or entertain undue technicalities that would cause delay in dispensation of petitions.

She gave the advice in her opening remark at the 2019 training organised for election petition tribunal judges in Abuja.

Mrs Bulkachuwa said the judges must discharge their duties within the law and in accordance with their oath of office.

“The Nigerian Judiciary is now in the limelight and is on trial. Let us as judicial officers discharge the responsibility reposed on us both individually and collectively by dispensing justice in accordance with the law,” she said.

“We should serve justice without fear or favour, affection or ill-will within the dictates of our conscience and oath of office.

“I need not remind you that each tribunal member will be closely monitored by the office and I will not hesitate to descend on any judge found wanting in the discharge of his or her duties.

Okowa Campaign AD

“I do not need to remind you that the task ahead of you is enormous and I implore you to exhibit professionalism and due diligence in the discharge of your duties.

“Be in control of your courts. Do not allow yourselves to be steered around by emotions, fear or sentiment.

“By the end of this conference, your lordships will be deployed to various states of the federation for your primary assignment.

“Our country by its nature is diverse, I enjoin you to take time off adjudication to avail yourselves of the peculiarities inherent in the states you are deployed to serve.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised in conjunction with the International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES).

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.