Ben Bruce urges unity despite election outcome

Ben Murray-Bruce (Photo Credit: Nigerian Monitor)

Ben Murray-Bruce, a senator backing Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has appealed to Nigerians to rise above partisan politics and “remain brothers and sisters born from the same womb”, no matter who wins the country’s presidential election this Saturday.

Mr Abubakar is the main challenger of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who is running for a second term in office.

“No matter who wins this Saturday, we must still remain brothers and sisters born from the womb of one mother Nigeria,” Mr Murray-Bruce, who represents Bayelsa East District, tweeted on Sunday using his Twitter handle @benmurraybruce.

“We will never become enemies because of elections or politicians. Nigeria existed before these political parties and Nigeria will survive and thrive after them.”

Mr Murray-Bruce, a PDP senator, has been a critic of Mr Buhari and the ruling APC. His tweet, therefore, came as a surprise to some of his followers on the social media site.

“All these from Ben Bruce? There’s something fishy,” said a Twitter user by name Aykeens (@aykeens).

“This was Ben Bruce. This is not Ben Bruce,” said another Twitter user, Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto).

“Honestly, I’m shocked but it’s okay we’ll listen to him on this,” said Corgito Ergo Sum (@Moshood006).

“At last, someone shows he has common sense for the first time. Kudos!” said Suleiman Farusi (@SMFarusi).

