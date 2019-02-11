Vote-Buying: Police vow to arrest offenders at polling units

Related News

Ahead of the presidential and governorship election this weekend, the police have issued a warning to politicians and political parties, urging them to play by the rules to achieve peaceful elections.

The warning came as political parties and candidates for the coming elections in Ondo State signed a peace accord stating their commitment to peaceful elections.

The deputy Inspector General of Police, in charge of Operations and the supervising DIG for the election in the South-West geo-political zone, Jubril Yakubu, gave the warning on Monday at the meeting in Akure.

Mr Yakubu said that political gladiators in the state should ensure a peaceful conduct of election through their collaboration with the security agents and electoral body.

According to him, police and other security agencies will ensure neutrality and impartiality.

He also warned that vote-buying would be checked at the polling units, assuring that the police had developed a strategy that would check the menace at the polling units during elections.

“I can assure you that those involved in vote buying would be arrested during the elections,” he said. “We have made plans to arrest such persons.”

Mr Yakubu said all the security were working as one and assured that personnel would be punctual at their duty posts to make sure that the election are held as expected under peaceful atmosphere.

“We are not going to be partisan because we don’t have anybody or any political party in mind,” Mr Yakubu said.

He charged the electorate to be law-abiding so that there would be no unnecessary wrangling.

In his remarks, the Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Rufus Akeju, said the electoral body was fully prepared for a free, fair and credible elections.

Mr Akeju assured that INEC would ensure a level playing ground for all political parties during and after the elections, calling on them to allow peace to reign.

While speaking on behalf of all political parties, Gbenga Joseph of the Social Democratic Party, lauded the police for the assurance that there would be no crisis during the elections.

Mr Joseph, who is the senatorial candidate of the SDP in Ondo Central, pleaded with the police to implement all their promises so that the electorate would have more confidence in the system.

About 15 political parties signed the peace accord, among which are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressive Party (APC), and Social Democratic Party.