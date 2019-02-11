Thick dust haze, mist/fog conditions to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) said most part of the country would experience dust haze weather conditions on Tuesday.

The agency said in its Weather Outlook on Monday, in Abuja, that thick dust haze condition, with visibility range of less than 1000 metres was envisaged over central states of Gombe, Bauchi and Adamawa.

It also predicted prospects of visibility range of two to five kilometres over the region with day and night temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius.

It stated that northern States would experience thick dust condition with visibility range of less than 1, 000 metres and day and night temperatures of 27 degrees Celsius to 34 and 13 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with a visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the inland states.

“Early morning mist/fog is likely over the coastal cities and patches of cloud in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 and 16 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Thick dust haze condition is expected to prevail over the north and some parts of the central cities.

“However, mist/fog conditions are envisaged over the coastal cities within the next 24 hours,” the agency predicted.

(NAN)