Dogara mourns former Pan-African Parliament President

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed sadness over the death of former House of Representatives member and ex-President of Pan-African Parliament, Bethel Amadi.

Mr Dogara made this known in a statement on Monday signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, in Abuja.

The late lawmaker, who represented Mbaitoli/Ikeduru constituency for 12 years in the House also served as Chief whip during the Speakership of Patricia Etteh.

He reportedly died Sunday evening in London, England.

Mr Dogara, while extending his heart-felt condolences to the family of the deceased, described him as a resourceful and courageous parliamentarian.

Mr Dogara said, “Hon Amadi was remarkable at every venture he undertook.

“He distinguished himself as lawmaker and displayed high sense of patriotism while serving as a principal officer of the House of Representatives.

“His tenure as President of Pan-African Parliament where he represented Nigeria was faultless.

“He always discharged his responsibilities with competence and distinction.

“At this time of great grief, I join friends, family, loved ones and indeed, the House of Representatives to mourn his untimely loss.

“May the comfort of the Lord be with his family all through this period and may God grant his soul eternal rest.’’

(NAN)

