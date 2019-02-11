Court restrains Bashir Ibrahim from parading self as PDM National Chairman

Related News

An FCT High Court sitting in Jabi on Monday ordered Bashir Ibrahim to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) party.

The order, which was given by Charles Agbaza, followed a motion No. M/1584/2018.

Mr Ibrahim, Ifeanyi Igwe and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are defendants.

The motion was filed by Frank Igwebuike, a member of the party on behalf of the PDM.

Judge Agbaza also directed INEC to recognise Mr Igwebuike as chairman, pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

He adjourned the case until March 12 for hearing and directed that, hearing notices be served on all the defendants.

The petitioners had prayed the court in the application filed in December 2018, for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Mr Ibrahim from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

The petitioners are also praying the court to restrain Mr Ibrahim and his agents from carrying out any function or whatsoever connected with the office of the National Chairman pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

They are also praying the court to stop the defendant from taking any part in the deliberation or meeting of the affairs of the party National Working Committee (NWC).

The petitioners are also asking the court for an interlocutory injunction restraining INEC from recognising or further recognising the 1st and 2nd defendants as agents of PDM and other orders as the court may deem it necessary.

(NAN)