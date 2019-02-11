Aisha Buhari takes campaign for husband’s reelection to Abuja market

Related News

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, on Monday in Abuja, said the trust, love and belief of women and the youth in her husband and their efforts to actualise his reelection bid is highly appreciated.

Aisha who heads the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team stated this at the Wuse market in Abuja where she took the campaign for the re-election of the president to women and youth.

She was represented by Buba Marwa, chairman, Central Working Committee of the APC team.

She, however, called on women and youth to encourage others to ensure they collected their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ahead of the election slated to commence on Saturday.

This, she said, is critical to enable them vote for Mr Buhari on the election day.

She urged them to embark on door-to-door campaigns to sell Mr Buhari and other APC candidates to the people.

According to her, Mr Buhari is an “easy candidate to sell” because of his integrity and enviable track record of achievements in the last three and half years.

The team used the opportunity to educate the women and youths on how to vote on election days to avoid invalidating their votes.

Oluwatoyin Bodmas, Leader Wuse Market Traders’ Association, said they were endorsing Mr Buhari as their candidate for the February 16 presidential election.

She said Mr Buhari “was for all”, adding that because “they belonged to the grassroots and represent the masses, they were the ones that would vote on election days”.

According to her, the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples` Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar by the elite is of no significance because they will not vote on election day.

“We are on ground, we are the people that will vote on election day not the elites who will just sit down in their homes to speak big grammar,“ Mrs Bodmas said.

She noted that most of the traders in the market were beneficiaries of the federal government’s TraderMoni scheme, adding that contrary to speculations, they did not submit their PVC numbers before they were given the money.