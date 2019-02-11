Elections: SSS warns against fake news, hate speech

SSS Officials (Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria)
The State Security Service (SSS, also called DSS) has warned people against fake news and hate speeches designed to whip up ethnic, religious or political sentiments during the elections.

Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of the service, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja advised perpetrators to steer clear of acts capable of undermining national security.

“The service will, however, not stand idly and watch miscreants and mischief makers bring avoidable chaos and disorder upon the nation,“ he said.

He enjoined all stakeholders to be law abiding and observe the rules of engagement to ensure a successful exercise.

Mr Afunanya reiterated the service`s commitment to the provision of adequate security throughout the period of the elections.

He urged politicians and the youths to shun all acts of violence capable of undermining the success of the exercise.

“The DSS will professionally discharge its statutory mandate which, among others, is to detect and prevent threats and crimes against the internal security of Nigeria,“ he said.

He said the service was determined to identify and arrest criminals and their collaborators whose activities were inimical to the elections.

He implored the public to support security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct violence-free elections.

Mr Afunanya urged citizens to responsibly exercise their civic duties without fear as security measures have been put in place for the safety of lives and property.

(NAN)

