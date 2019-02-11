Taiwo Ogunjobi, former NFF secretary, is dead

Related News

A former secretary-general of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Taiwo Ogunjobi, is dead.

Mr. Ogunjobi was the chairman of the Osun State Football Association until his death early Monday morning.

The news of his death was confirmed by his personal assistant, Tunde Shamsudeen.

Mr Shamsudeen told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Osogbo that Mr Ogunjobi passed on in the early hours of Monday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

He said Mr Ogunjobi was admitted at the hospital three days ago.

Mr Shamudeen did not disclose the nature of the ailment that took Mr Ogunjobi to the hospital. He said he would provide further details later.

Many in the football fraternity are reeling in shock as the late Ogunjobi is described as a good leader by some of those close to him.

Known by his friends as “Skippo”, he was the captain of the former IICC Shooting Stars that dominated the Nigerian football scene in the late 1970s and early 1980s and won two continental championships. The Ibadan-based football club is now known as the 3SC Football Club.

It was gathered that Mr Ogunjobi was last seen in the public last Wednesday at the Oshogbo Township stadium when he watched the Week 7 NPFL match between Remo Stars and MFM FC.

His absence at the 2019 Osun State Sports Award on Sunday caused anxiety among sports lovers in the state.