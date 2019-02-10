Nigeria’s ex-army chief, David Ejoor, is dead

Related News

A former Chief of Army Staff, David Ejoor, is dead.

Mr Ejoor was army chief between 1971 and 1975 during the Yakubu Gowon military regime.

Mr Ejoor was Urhobo from Delta State.

Already, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has expressed sadness over the demise of the retired major general.

Mr Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, on Sunday in Asaba, condoled with the family, the Urhobo nation and the people of Ovwor-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area over the death of the former COAS.

Mr Okowa added that the news of Mr Ejoor’s death had devastated him, especially as the nation is going into another round of elections but was consoled by the fact that the departed former Chief of Army Staff would remain immortal and never to be forgotten.

According to the governor: “As Deltans we are exremely proud of the outstanding contributions of Gen. Ejoor to the Nigerian Army where he first served as the Governor of Mid-Western Region State from January 1966 – August 1967, first Nigerian Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) from January 1969 – January 1971 and later as Chief of Army Staff from January 1971 – July 1975.

“Gen. Ejoor had an illustrious military career and served the nation with all his heart; with full dedication and commitment to duty. His contributions to the end of the Nigeria Civil War remains indelible in the minds of Nigerians.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of our dear state, I extend my deepest condolences to the Ejoor’s family, the Urhobo nation and the people of Ovwor-Olomu where he hails from.’’

Governor Okowa prayed almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest.