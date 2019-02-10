What weather could be across Nigeria Monday – NiMet

Harmattan
Dust haze (Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted dust haze conditions with a visibility range of one to three kilometres over the central cities.

It also predicted localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the region with day and night temperatures of 29 to 36 and 12 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience dust haze conditions with visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m.

It further predicted that the region would experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 28 to 35 and 14 to 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of three to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 2000m.

“The southern states are expected to experience day and night temperatures of 33 to 36 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze condition is anticipated over the entire country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

