Election: Dolapo Osinbajo leads APC women, youth on solidarity walk

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s wife, Dolapo, on Saturday led the All Progressive Congress (APC) Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Team on a solidarity walk for the re-election of President Muhammad Buhari.

Mrs Osinbajo, who represented First Lady Aisha Buhari, led the team from the Unity Fountain to Eagle Square in Abuja.

The walk was attended by the FCT Minister Musa Bello; Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung; former Military Governor of Lagos State Buba Marwa, and former Inspector General of Police Suleiman Abba.

Others were the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Hajo Sani, and the wives Ogun, Nasarawa, Borno and Ondo states governors, Olufunsho Amosun, Mairo Al-Makura, Nana Shettima and Betty Akeredolu respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC supporters who converged on the venue were mostly women and youths, who chanted solidarity songs for the APC.

They made various displays expressing their support to the re-election of the President on February 16. (NAN)

