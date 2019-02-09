Election: SDP faction suspends official for ‘anti-party activities’

Related News

A faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Alfa Mohammed, for alleged anti-party activities.

A Daily Trust report indicates the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party made the announcement through a statement signed by the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Yemi Akinbode, on Friday in Abuja.

The official described Mr Muhammed’s suspension from the party as ”long overdue”.

The NEC also directed Mr Muhammed to stop parading himself as a member of the party.

”The National Working Committee (NWC) wish to inform the general public, especially the media, that Alfa Mohammed has been suspended not only as Deputy National Publicity Secretary but has been suspended from the SDP.

”And henceforth he has been banned from parading himself as a member of the party and under no circumstances whatsoever must any member of the public, individuals, or groups of individuals, media or institutions deal with Alfa Mohammed as he has ceased to be a bonafide member of the SDP,” the statement noted.

He also said Mr Muhammed has been ‘notorious’ in anti-party activities and had been suspended several times in the past.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) wishes to put on record the misdemeanor, rascality, total disregard for the leadership and authority of the SDP by Mr Mohammed.

”He was tactically recently reabsorbed by the National Chairman of the party Chief Olu Falae, CFR, GCON, thinking he would change from his nefarious and debilitating ways. So, the NEC had no option other than to show him the way out as provided by the constitution of the Party.

“We can no longer tolerate the continued association of the great party with a fellow like Alfa. As a matter of fact, his suspension from the party was long overdue. You will recall that the same fellow was suspended from office as Deputy National Publicity Secretary in September last year for his afront and misbehavior in the party,” Mr Akinbode said.

The party directed Mr Muhammed to hand over all party documents in his possession to the office of the administrator.

“In addition to this, the ex-Deputy National Secretary is directed to hand over all party properties, documents, proprietary to the office of the Director of Administration or that of the Chief Protocol Officer within 48 hours.

“Similarly, the party has also directed that all social media platforms opened with the authority of Alfa Mohammed on behalf of the SDP be shut down forthwith.

“We wish to advise all members of the party across the 36 states and the FCT to remain calm, law-abiding and go about their normal party activities as the leadership of the party is focused on rebuilding and repositioning the party.”

‘They are jokers’

Meanwhile, Mr Muhammed in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES described the statement as a joke.

“There is a faction in the party already? We have a small group that is loyal to the running mate to Donald Duke, so they met differently, and they adopted Buhari without the backing of the stakeholders of the party. Even the Chairman, Mr Falae was angry because of that incident.

”The ‘genuine’ national committee would meet and we are going to decide their fate probably on Monday or Tuesday. They are just a faction of the party.

”I am the most popular person of the party. I am the grassroots person of the party. Everybody is looking forward to me. I am still the national publicity secretary of the party. The director of media that signed the statement does not have any power,” he said.

Unending crisis

The party has been rocked by crisis in recent months over the judicial battles engaged in by a former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and an ex-minister, Jerry Gana over who would fly the party’s presidential ticket.

The matter is yet to be resolved.

A faction of the party recently endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate for the presidential election. The Adamawa State chapter of the party has distanced itself from the endorsement.

Mr Buhari’s main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party is from Adamawa.

The party’s chairman, Olu Falae, on Friday stepped down from office citing age.