Elections: We’re not opposed to Buhari — Shari’ah Council

A religious group, Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), has denied endorsing an opposition candidate against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in a statement Friday evening distanced itself from individuals it said are currently touring states to relay the fake information.

The statement signed by the chairperson of its political committee, Yakubu Hassan, said at no time did it take such position.

President Buhari is up against his major challenger and Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the poll holding February 16th.

Lately, ethnic and religious groups have been dishing out endorsements for the two major candidates, with some of it generating internal ripples.

The Shari’ah council said individuals were free to hold political opinions but warned them to “be courageous to do it on their own…not attribute their opinion to the SCSN without its knowledge and consent”.

“The position of the SCSN has always been that leadership is a trust and burden which must only be given to trustworthy individuals at all levels.”

Read the full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT

In the name of Allah the Gracious the Merciful.

Assalaamu Alaikum,

It has come to our notice that some unscrupulous elements have been going round to states discrediting the government of President Buhari (PMB) in the name of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN). They also mobilise people to vote for a candidate of an opposition party in the forthcoming general elections.

There was no time the SCSN met and decided to pass vote of no confidence in PMB and his government or agreed to support any opposition candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

The general public, especially the esteemed Ulama’ and Islamic Organisations are called upon to disregard any such move. The SCSN operates and relates with Islamic Organisations through the Ulama and accredited representatives.

We call on all those involved to desist from using the name of SCSN. They are free to hold any political opinion and support any candidate. But they should be courageous to do it on their own. They should not attribute their opinion to the SCSN without its knowledge and consent.

The position of the SCSN has always been that leadership is a trust and burden which must only be given to trustworthy individuals at all levels.