Buhari appoints new acting Chair for NPC

Hassan Bashiru has been appointed as the acting Chairman for the National Population Commission (NPC).
The Director, Public Affairs Department, Mohammed Isah, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.
According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Mr Bashiru on January 23.
Mr Isah explained that the acting Chairman was the most senior of the federal commissioners.
Mr Bashiru, a certified professional accountant, represents Bauchi State, the NPC spokesperson said.
NAN reports that the tenure of the former Chairman of the commission, Eze Duruiheoma, lapsed on January 23, after five years of service.
(NAN)
