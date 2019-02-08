UTME: JAMB issues registration deadline to candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has instructed prospective candidates for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to register before February 21.

The examination body said it is not considering extending the duration for registration.

It added that it is satisfied with the use of only accredited Computer-Based Test centres for the ongoing registration of candidates and the ban of cybercafés.

The Chairman of Governing Board of JAMB, Emmanuel Aguzie, said this on Friday shortly after touring some CBT centres in Lagos.

He said the 100 per cent computerised-registration process is yielding good results.

Three centres he visited included Ha-Shem Academy, Iwaya, Yaba; ETC Nigeria Ltd(TKK), Anthony, Ikorodu Road and the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yaba.

The three had registered over 7,000; 2,300 and 5,000 candidates respectively so far.

The official described the exercise as hitch-free, seamless and fraud-free as confirmed by both the CBT operators and candidates at the centres visited. He said he does not foresee the registration deadline extended.

According to him, registration is expected to close on February 21 with exam commencing March 16.

He said JAMB banned cybercafes because their operators always overcharged candidates despite their poor service.

He said only N4,700 (N3,500 for exam, N500 for a customised book and N700 service charge) is the official charges by JAMB per candidate this year and ”that no centre is expected to collect more than the amount.”

The trio of managing director of Ha-Shem Academy, Mojisola Sodunke; director at ETC Nig Ltd, Jibola Bankole and Ayinla Ahmed (technical officer) at Federal College of Education (Technical) centre, said they had no major hitches so far.

This, they added was unlike past years when the network was usually poor. They said this has now led to a fewer number of candidates coming up for registration each day.

