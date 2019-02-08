Onyeama to lead Nigeria Delegation to 2019 AU summit

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama will lead the Nigerian delegation to participate at the 32nd Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) scheduled for February 10 and 11 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, George Edokpa, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“The theme of the 2019 Summit is “Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa.”

“The Key issues in the Agenda of the summit include reports from Heads of State and Government; consideration and adoption of the Draft Legal Instruments; and reports on the State of Peace and Security in Africa.

“Nigeria is also expected to present a report on the stewardship of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was the champion of the African Anti-Corruption Year 2018,” he said.

According to him, the summit would also afford Nigeria the opportunity to interact with other countries from within and outside the continent on issues of common interest.

He said the issues to be discussed include security, economy, infrastructure development, as well as science and technology.

(NAN)

