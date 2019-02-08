Election: Nigerian missions to issue visas to foreign journalists

Related News

The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has directed all Nigerian missions to issue visas expeditiously to foreign journalists travelling to cover the forthcoming elections in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a press release signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, George Edokpa, on Thursday.

This is to allow Nigerian journalists in the diaspora cover the 2019 general elections.

The ministry, which is responsible for the country’s diplomacy, bilateral, and multilateral relations affairs, is also responsible for providing support for Nigerian citizens who are abroad.