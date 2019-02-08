Election: Adamawa SDP distances self from Buhari’s endorsement

Related News

The Adamawa State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has distanced itself from the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The chairman of the chapter, John Mova, at a press conference in Yola said “his chapter of SDP is not part of the endorsement”.

He explained why the chapter adopted the position.

“It is due to our respect for rule of law and the fact that we can’t allow the difference between Jerry Gana and Donald Duke to put the state chapter of the party into jeopardy,” he said.

Mr Duke, a former governor, and Mr Gana, a former minister, over the past few months, have been engaged in a judicial battle over who flies the party’s presidential ticket this year. The matter is yet to be resolved.

In the midst of the tussle, a faction of the national leadership of the party has indicated its support for the candidature of Mr Buhari.

Mr Mova who expressed optimism over the electoral victory of the party added “that with the massive goodwill garnered by the party across the state, victory for them is certain come March 2, 2019”.

“We have a clear chance of winning the election since election will be determined by Adamawa citizens and we have overwhelming support,” he said.

He urged the people to be wary of the antics of suspended members of the party who are purportedly giving misleading information over the controversial endorsement.