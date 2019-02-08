Election: Adamawa SDP distances self from Buhari’s endorsement

Social Democratic Party, SDP, logo
Social Democratic Party, SDP, logo

The Adamawa State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has distanced itself from the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The chairman of the chapter, John Mova, at a press conference in Yola said “his chapter of SDP is not part of the endorsement”.

He explained why the chapter adopted the position.

“It is due to our respect for rule of law and the fact that we can’t allow the difference between Jerry Gana and Donald Duke to put the state chapter of the party into jeopardy,” he said.

Mr Duke, a former governor, and Mr Gana, a former minister, over the past few months, have been engaged in a judicial battle over who flies the party’s presidential ticket this year. The matter is yet to be resolved.

In the midst of the tussle, a faction of the national leadership of the party has indicated its support for the candidature of Mr Buhari.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Mova who expressed optimism over the electoral victory of the party added “that with the massive goodwill garnered by the party across the state, victory for them is certain come March 2, 2019”.

“We have a clear chance of winning the election since election will be determined by Adamawa citizens and we have overwhelming support,” he said.

He urged the people to be wary of the antics of suspended members of the party who are purportedly giving misleading information over the controversial endorsement.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.