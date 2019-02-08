INEC says may extend PVC collection deadline

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it might extend Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) collection deadline in some states.

This, it said, is as a result of uncollected PVCs and complaints received. The commission said it does not want anyone disenfranchised.

The commission said it will meet to review this and decide on what action to take.

The initial deadline for the collection of PVCs was Friday, February 8.

However, the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, at the National Stakeholders’ Forum on the 2019 general elections on Thursday, said the commission would meet with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“We have a lot of complaints from citizens. However, the complaints are coming from those who have damaged their PVCs and require replacement as well as those who applied for transfer and relocation, but the cards have not been found.

“Some of you will ask that the last day for the collection of PVCs is tomorrow which is Friday, the 8th of February. The Commission is going to meet today, after this forum, to review the arrangements for the collection of PVCs.”

He assured that INEC is prepared for the elections.

“Let me assure the stakeholders and the nation that Smart Card Readers will be deployed in the 2019 general elections.”

Speaking on the commission’s preparedness, he said, “Our state offices are responsible for the recruitment and training of the first two categories. We are satisfied with the processes and we are going to do refresher training before the election.”

The INEC chairman explained that State RECs have been mandated to meet with Commissioners of Police in their respective states to decide on the deployment of security.

He also said they are to meet with state chapters of Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers to implement the earlier signed Memorandum of Understanding to ensure that election staff and materials are moved to various polling units before the arrival of voters at 8 am on Election Day.

After meeting with RECs, INEC met with security agencies.

Speaking at the meeting, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, said he is working closely with INEC to ensure the safety of everyone and everything on the Election Day.

He disclosed that the six Deputy Inspectors General of Police, (DIGs) will be deployed in the six geopolitical Zones.

Also, 24 Assistant Inspectors General of Police, (AIGs) will be deployed in the Zones while 36,000 tactical personnel will also be deployed, in addition to regular police to beef up security on election day.

“In the tactical unit, over 24,000 mobile police personnel will be deployed. 4000 counter-terrorism personnel will be deployed and about 8000 special protection personnel will be deployed.

“I work tirelessly with the INEC, with the office of the National Security Adviser and other security agencies to make sure that 2019 election is done in a secure manner, in a professional manner, in a way that a level playing field is provided for every political party and to indicate that all the security agencies will be impartial in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.”