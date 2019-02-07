SSS arraigns two INEC Staff, another for alleged theft of PVCs

SSS arraigns two INEC Staff, another for alleged theft of PVCs
SSS arraigns two INEC Staff, another for alleged theft of PVCs

The State Security Service (SSS) on Thursday arraigned two Staff of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Monday Ifiesimama and Beesor Sorle before a Chief Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt for alleged electoral offences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Darlington Ogolo, was also arraigned alongside the INEC officials.

Messrs Ifiesimama and Sorle were accused of attempting to steal 3,097 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and selling them to Ogolo, whose identity was still under investigation.

Mr Ogolo, on his part, was accused of bribing Messrs Ifiesimama and Sorle with sum of N300,000 and N120,000 respectively as payment for the PVCs.

The accused persons are facing eight counts charge of conspiracy, bribery, theft and fraud in suit number PHC/313C/19.

Calistus Eze, the Prosecuting Counsel said the accused persons allegedly committed the offences between May and August 2018.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said their acts contravened Sections 98 (4) (1) and Section (A) (1) of the Criminal Code Law of Rivers state.

He said the offence also violated Section 120 (1) (d) and Section 117 (1) (e) of the Electoral Act 2010.

NAN reports that the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Chief Magistrate, S.D. Andrew-Jaja, however, admitted the three accused persons to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with a surety each in same amount.

Mr Andrew-Jaja ordered that the sureties must be Civil Servants on not less than Grade Level 12 in Rivers State Civil Service.

He thereafter adjoined the matter until February 20, for hearing.

In another development, the SSS arraigned one Philemon Lawrence, 25, who allegedly paraded himself as INEC official.

Mr Lawrence was accused of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public after promising his victims jobs as INEC ad hoc staff.

The SSS alleged that the accused person collected N3, 800 each from members of the public after advertising his bank account online.

He was handed a three counts charge bordering on conspiracy, impersonation and fraud.

Mr Andrew-Jaja also admitted him to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with surety in like sum.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until February 19 for further hearing.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.