Sunny, dust haze, partly cloudy weather to prevail on Friday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunny, dust haze and partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country.

The agency also predicted that there would prospect of thundery activities over some Southern cities on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the Central states throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted prospect of dust haze over Abuja, Kaduna and Zaria with day and night temperatures of 29 to 36 and 12 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience dust haze condition with horizontal visibilities of two to five kilometres over the Northwest and one to three kilometres over the Northeast.

It further predicted that the region would experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 28 to 35 and 11 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

Okowa Campaign AD

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience partly cloudy conditions during the morning hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 37 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy conditions are likely to persist over the region with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, Lagos and Ijebu-Ode axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Dust haze condition is anticipated over the Northern area, sunny and hazy condition is likely over the Central states.

“Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the inland and coastal cities with chances of localised thunderstorms in the next 24 hours,’’ NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.