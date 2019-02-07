Sunny, dust haze, partly cloudy weather to prevail on Friday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunny, dust haze and partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country.

The agency also predicted that there would prospect of thundery activities over some Southern cities on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the Central states throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted prospect of dust haze over Abuja, Kaduna and Zaria with day and night temperatures of 29 to 36 and 12 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience dust haze condition with horizontal visibilities of two to five kilometres over the Northwest and one to three kilometres over the Northeast.

It further predicted that the region would experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 28 to 35 and 11 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience partly cloudy conditions during the morning hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 37 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy conditions are likely to persist over the region with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, Lagos and Ijebu-Ode axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Dust haze condition is anticipated over the Northern area, sunny and hazy condition is likely over the Central states.

“Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the inland and coastal cities with chances of localised thunderstorms in the next 24 hours,’’ NiMet predicted.

(NAN)