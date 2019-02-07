Elections: Presidential candidate warns against foreign interference

Asuquo Archibong, the Presidential Candidate of Nigeria for Democracy (NFD) party. [PHOTO CREDIT: YouTube]
Asuquo Archibong, the Presidential Candidate of Nigeria for Democracy (NFD) party, has urged foreign countries not to interfere in the internal affairs of the country ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Mr Archibong said this at a news conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Thursday, saying that the country has the capacity to conduct credible election without any foreign interference.

He warning is coming two days after Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the country will not accept any foreign intervention during the forthcoming general elections.

The governor has since come under criticisms for his outburst.

According to Mr Archibong, any foreign interference or intervention in the nation’s electoral process will be a slight on the country’s sovereignty.

“Observations from outside the country are welcome, but statements that could affect the outcome of the election are distractions,” he said.

Mr Archibong warned politicians to be wary of invitations from foreign countries designed to intervene in Nigeria’s electoral process.

“We must not have any foreign country interfere in the electoral process in Nigeria. They should stay out of the business of the country.

“They should not interfere. We welcome all observers to our election but we do not welcome interference.

“I will not accept any invitation from foreign country. No candidate should sit with any foreigner to be instructed on how to behave.

“Our party is a peaceful party. We will ensure that there will be no violence on election days,” Mr Archibong said.

He disclosed that the party had governorship candidates in 23 out of the 36 states of the country.

Mr Archibong said if elected president, his emphasis would be on power supply, economic recovery, and revamping education.

“Constant power supply is sine-qua-non for economic development of any country. Nigeria is a unique country. I have visited a lot of countries and this is the only country that has given up hope in terms of power supply.

“So how do we resolve this, we know what the challenges are but what we do not really pay attention to them.

“When we know how to resolve the challenges, we lacked the political and financial will for the resolution.

“We have a negligible generating power. In every developed country, there are five sources of generating power and in Nigeria we generate from one source.

“So we have to diversify our sources of generating power. We also have to strengthen the financial sector,’’ he explained.

