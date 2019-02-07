World food price increased in January –UN FAO

foodstuffs
foodstuffs

World food price rose in January, the United Nation Food Agency has said.

This was largely driven by a sharp rebound in dairy price quotations as well as firmer prices of vegetable oils and sugar, the agency highlighted.

According to the food price index released today on the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nation website, the food price index (FFPI) averaged 164.8 points in January 2019.

This showed it was up almost three points (1.8 per cent) from December 2018 but still 3.7 points (2.2 per cent) below the corresponding month last year.

The index is a measure of the monthly change in international prices of baskets of food commodities, and it consists of the average of five commodity group price indices which are cereals, oilseeds, meat, sugar, and dairy products.

The FAO cereal price index averaged 168.1 points in January, up marginally from December and almost 11.5 points (7.3 percent) above its January 2018 level.

Okowa Campaign AD

The FAO vegetable oil price index rose by 4.3 per cent from the previous month, while its sugar index rose 1.3 per cent and its cereal index made marginal gains in December.

The FAO meat price index was unchanged. FAO lifted its latest world cereal production forecast for 2018 to 2.611 billion tonnes, slightly higher than the December reading, reflecting upward revisions for maize, wheat, and rice.

The FAO dairy price index averaged 182.1 points in January, up 12.2 points (7.2 per cent) from December 2018.

The sharp rebound followed seven months of falling prices.

All dairy products represented in the index registered higher prices in January, with Skim Milk Powder (SMP) quotations rising by as much as 16.5 per cent month-on-month.

The FAO Sugar Price Index averaged 181.9 points in January 2019, up 2.4 points (1.3 per cent) from December 2018.

International sugar prices were largely influenced by movements in the Brazilian currency (Real), which gained strength against the United States dollar.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.