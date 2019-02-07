Buhari Congratulates Wabba, other NLC executives on elections

NLC-President-Mr
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated Ayuba Wabba on his re-election as the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The president also congratulated other members of the National Executive Committee on their election and re-election at the 12th national delegates’ conference of the union in Abuja.

This was made known in a press statement signed by the Mr Buhari’s senior special assistant, media and publicity, Garba Shehu and sent to PREMIUM TIMES Thursday night.

Mr Wabba was re-elected as the president of the NLC after a unanimous decision by delegates at the union’s conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

The NLC president and other members of the executive board returned unopposed and will be in charge of the workers union between 2019 and 2023.

Among others that were returned are first deputy president, Amaechi Asuguni; second deputy president, Muhammed Idris; and third deputy president, Najim Yasim.

Okowa Campaign AD

According to the statement, the president said he looks forward to working closely with Mr Wabba, the Central Working Committee, CWC and the National Executive Council of the NLC to fulfill the promise of a partnership between the government and labour.

The NLC was formally constituted as the only national federation of trade unions in the country in 1978.

Before then, four labour centres existed. These were the Nigeria Trade Union Congress [NTUC], Labour Unity Front [LUF], United Labour Congress [ULC] and Nigeria Workers Council [NWC].

The emergence of the NLC ended decades of rivalry and rancour involving the four centres and the unions affiliated to them.

The unions, numbering over 1,000, were also restructured into 42 industrial unions.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.