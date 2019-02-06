What the weather would look like on Friday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted partly cloudy and dust hazy weather conditions with prospect of thundery activities over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states during the morning hours.

It also predicted sunny and dust haze conditions over Minna, Kaduna, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe and Yola, with day and night temperatures of 34 to 38 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience dust hazy condition in horizontal visibility of two to five kms with day and night temperatures of 34 to 37 and 15 to 26 degrees celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of rain showers over Ijebu Ode axis during the morning hours.

“Partly cloudy conditions are likely to persist over this region with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Calabar and Eket axis during the afternoon and evening hours, with day and night temperatures of 32 to 38 and 16 to 26 degrees celsius respectively.

“Dust haze condition with horizontal visibility ranging from two to five kms is anticipated over the North, while partly cloudy to sunny and hazy condition is likely over the central states.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of light showers are expected over the southern cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)