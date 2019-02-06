Nigerian agency warns of fake baby powder in circulation

Related News

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) on Wednesday alerted the public of a fake Johnson’s Baby Powder in circulation.

The agency said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES that following a “credible judicial process”, the popular Johnson & Johnson (J&J) product, Johnson’s Baby Talc (Baby/Body) powder in circulation was found to be harmful and injurious to users.

The statement signed by the Director General, Babatunde Irukera, said a court in the United States decided the company failed to warn consumers about the potential health risks associated with using its baby and body powder products.

The CPC said the plaintiffs in the case had claimed that asbestos (a known carcinogen, allegedly present in the talc-an ingredient of the products) caused them to develop ovarian cancer.

Although J&J has already indicated its intention to appeal the case, Mr Irukera said the Council considers it important to alert and educate consumers in Nigeria as they make choices with respect to baby and body powders.

“Indeed, regulatory documents filed in the United States reveal that there are more than 9,000 plaintiffs against the company in cases involving their talc body powder,” Mr Irukera said.

He said the Council notes that scientific findings in support of the decision of the court are otherwise inconclusive.

Regardless, the DG said a consumer advisory in this regard was appropriate pursuant to Sections 2(b) and 2(c) of the Consumer Protection Council Act (CPCA).

“The Council recognises that the National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) are relevant and key regulators with respect to food and drug safety and standards. The Council is in communication with both regulators accordingly.

“Consumers are encouraged to proceed with an abundance of caution, and to contact NAFDAC, SON or the Council with any questions while considering alternatives such as face/skin powders containing corn starch instead of talc,” he said.