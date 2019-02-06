I will create $1 trillion economy in Nigeria – ADC presidential candidate

Related News

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obadiah Mailafia, has promised to introduce measures that will transform Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy if elected on February 16.

Mr Malafia is a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He spoke on Wednesday on the Sunrise Daily programme of Channels Television.

Lamenting the poor strength of the naira, the candidate who is running for political office for the first time, promised to give the CBN autonomy to enhance price and financial stability as well as economic growth.

He also promised to ensure job creation and integrity of the Nigerian national currency.

He said the CBN was not performing its statutory roles efficiently and effectively.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria is without vision, purpose or sense of direction because they have no autonomy,” he said.

Comparing the two major political parties in Nigeria, the All Progressives Alliance (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said the performance of the incumbent administration has not satisfied Nigerians.

“On the other hand PDP like to present themselves as an alternative but they have a lot of internal challenges and they lack both intellectual and moral capital,” he said.

He said Nigerians are looking for an alternative candidate who will bring new modalities and not recycled politicians with no new ideas.

Speaking on the endorsement of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by some sectional groups, he said they are cultural groups which come up with different ideas.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that five socio-political groups recently endorsed the Mr Abubakar for election.

The groups are the Northern Elders Forum, Pan Niger Delta Forum, Middle Belt Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo and a faction of Afenifere.

Mr Mailafia is one of the 31 candidates in the February 16 presidential election.