Thousands throng Aper Aku stadium for Buhari’s campaign rally

The ultra-modern Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi was on Wednesday filled to capacity as thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) turned up to receive President Muhammadu Buhari and his entourage at a campaign rally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stadium, named after the first civilian governor of the state, is the biggest event centre in the state.

NAN also reports the stadium was filled to capacity as early as 9 a.m on Wednesday.

Traffic officials and police personnel were seen making frantic efforts to redirect traffic flow to ease congestion around the stadium area.

Commuters were stopped at the Police headquarters situated close to the stadium and redirected to alternative routes to allow free flow of traffic.

Commercial vehicle operators conveying people to the venue were seen conveying supporters in the boots of their cars while motorcycle operators carried up to three people on one bike.

Speaking to the NAN on the sidelines of the event, a university lecturer and convener, Benue Alliance for Good Governance (BAGG), Aondokaa Asambe, commended the president for working hard to regain the country’s lost glory.

He, therefore, called on Benue electorate to vote for the president and all APC candidates at the polls.

Mr Asambe said that the resilience shown by the president since assumption of office in 2015 was unequalled by any Nigerian leader and urged the Benue people to massively vote for him for on Feb. 16.

“Today we are in a joyous mood that things are fast changing and positively too. The ordinary Nigerians in the remote villages can also attest to your leadership qualities having felt the positive impact of governance and government; having impacted their lives through the various social investment programmes.

“BAGG salutes the resilience and sagacity with which you are fighting corruption since you assumed the mantle of leadership of this country in 2015.

” We equally salute your people’s oriented leadership, which is fast manifesting in your infrastructure development in all nooks and crannies of this country”.

Also speaking, an ex-speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Stephen Tsav, said the crowd at the stadium showed that the Benue people were satisfied with the policies of President Buhari.

Mr Tsav said that Benue people would show their appreciation to the president on February16 and appealed to him to redouble his efforts at repositioning the socio-economic fortunes of Nigeria. (NAN)