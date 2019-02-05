U.S Ambassador calls for credible Nigerian elections

Related News

As Nigeria prepares for the 2019 general elections, the American ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, has called for free and fair polls.

In his goodwill message, Mr Symington said the coming elections is expected to be a remarkable experience for Nigerian citizens to express their will.

He also said his government hopes to see peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections.

The official disclosed this in a video posted on the U.S. mission’s Twitter page on Tuesday.

He urged Nigerian citizens to work together by taking apart in the elections and making sure the votes are counted.

”These elections are a remarkable experience for every Nigerian and for every citizen to express their will.

”What the united states hope to see in your elections, in this year of 2019 are elections that are free fair and credible, transparent and above all peaceful.

”In this process, I know one thing, it is important for the citizens of Nigeria to personally take part beginning right now by making sure you know what your rights are,” he said.

He urged Nigerians not to be influenced by politicians, security forces ”in a manner that is not in accordance with the law.”

”On election day, you won’t affect unless you vote,” he said. ”It is important that you work together so that you make sure your vote is counted.

”As we get ready for your elections, one of the most important things is that there should be a level playing field meaning that no officials, no security forces, no electoral officials, no politicians seek to influence you in a way that is not consistent with Nigerian law.”

He urged Nigerians to defend their rights.

”There it is in a nutshell, one thing, know your rights; number two, vote and exercise them; number three, if you work for the government or if you work for a party make sure you remember that it is your responsibility to act consistently with the laws,” he said.

Nigeria holds presidential and federal parliamentary elections on February 16. State elections hold two weeks later on March 2.