Elections: Buhari not mentally, physically fit to contest – Opposition presidential candidate

The founder and presidential candidate of the National Interest Party (NIP), Eunice Atuejide, has declared President Muhammadu Buhari mentally and physically unfit to continue in office, saying she has commenced legal action to “stop” him.

Mrs Atuejide, 39, said even if Mr Buhari wins at the polls on February 16, “he can still be disqualified” in the courts.

“We will file the matter in court and we will serve him before elections. Let’s see if we can stop him even from contesting so that we see if we can create chances for people like me that is contesting,” Mrs Atuejide, a lawyer, explained in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

“We have to stop him. Even after he wins, he can still be nullified.”

The interview was conducted a week before the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said it filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja asking that President Buhari be declared unfit to seek re-election.

Mrs Atuejide is among the plaintiffs in the suit while the President and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are the defendants, according to court papers seen by Punch Newspapers.

The group said their decision was based on the president’s performance at different rallies where he almost fell at one and made some blunders at others.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) however dismissed the concern raised by the group which it described as fictional and a tool of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The president is hale and hearty,” the National Publicity Secretary of the APC said.

However, Mrs Etuejide in the interview last month, said the president is unsound and explained why he should not be reelected.

“He is not fit to run. Our constitution under section 137 (C) says if you don’t have sound mind, don’t contest. We’ve seen him say he does know that the IGP did not to Benue. He forgets things. He talks about things in the 80s as if they are happening now. These are normal for his age. So, if you are that old and the natural effect has started to tell on you, the reasonable thing is not to contest.

“That is why we are suing him. The National hospital needs to check him to ascertain whether his mind is sound enough and once the court orders that check, we will know why he is having early memory loss problem. He definitely has that behaviour.

“People like me will throw him out. The wife has been complaining and I believe it is because Buhari did not have the mental capacity to rule the country. He doesn’t need to contest and if he is doing it, we will stop him.”

Mr Buhari’s health became a major concern since he declared to seek reelection especially after he spent over 100 days in London for treatment of an undisclosed illness two years ago.

The opposition has repeatedly insisted he is unfit to go for a second term.

Mr Buhari has also been quoted as saying he would seek only one term in office.

In an interview he granted Sunday Trust four years ago, before his victory in 2015, Mr Buhari said he would contest for only one term due to his old age.

Also, 20 days after his swearing-in, Mr Buhari made reference to the old age again, saying he would have loved being a president when he was at a younger age.

Born on December 17, 1942, Mr Buhari became the military governor of North-eastern state in 1975 at age 33.

After a successful coup ousting the second republic government of Shehu Shagari, he became the Head of State in 1983, at the age of 40. He held this post until 1985.

Mr Buhari came back to the political scene in the 4th Republic when he sought to be a civilian president under the All Nigerian Peoples’ Party (ANPP). He lost the presidential elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Mr Buhari, profiting from a merger of opposition parties, defeated his incumbent opponent, Goodluck Jonathan of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, to emerge president in 2015

He is now seeking reelection under the APC with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP as his main challenger in the elections coming only 11 days from now.