Nigerian Elections: Bill Clinton to meet Buhari, Atiku

Former U.S. President, Bill Clinton

A former President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton, is reportedly planning to visit Nigeria ahead of the February 16 presidential election.

Mr Clinton is expected to arrive in Nigeria a day before the presidential elections.

According to a report by the PUNCH, Mr Clinton will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari who is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The report also said Mr Clinton would return to his country the same day after the meetings to allow the two political leaders cast their votes.

President Buhari is expected to exercise his franchise in his home state Katsina state, Daura LGA, While Mr Abubakar would cast his vote in Adamawa state. Ganye Local Government Area.

Confirmation

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES said he was aware of the intended visit.

Okowa Campaign AD

He, however, said it was not an official visit.

”Mr Clinton’s visit is not an official visit, it has no consequence to the party. I am aware that President (Donald) Trump did not even direct him to come and discuss any matter with President Buhari,” he said.

”Maybe he (Clinton) just wants to visit Mr Buhari as a former president as he has no ‘influence’ or anything to do with the government,” he added.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.