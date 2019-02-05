Nigerian Elections: Bill Clinton to meet Buhari, Atiku

Related News

A former President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton, is reportedly planning to visit Nigeria ahead of the February 16 presidential election.

Mr Clinton is expected to arrive in Nigeria a day before the presidential elections.

According to a report by the PUNCH, Mr Clinton will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari who is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The report also said Mr Clinton would return to his country the same day after the meetings to allow the two political leaders cast their votes.

President Buhari is expected to exercise his franchise in his home state Katsina state, Daura LGA, While Mr Abubakar would cast his vote in Adamawa state. Ganye Local Government Area.

Confirmation

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES said he was aware of the intended visit.

He, however, said it was not an official visit.

”Mr Clinton’s visit is not an official visit, it has no consequence to the party. I am aware that President (Donald) Trump did not even direct him to come and discuss any matter with President Buhari,” he said.

”Maybe he (Clinton) just wants to visit Mr Buhari as a former president as he has no ‘influence’ or anything to do with the government,” he added.