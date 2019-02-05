Man jailed 10 years for killing friend in argument over who wins 2015 election

Lagos-High-Court
Federal High Court, Lagos state. [Photo credit: THISDAYLIVE]

A Lagos High Court on Tuesday sentenced one Kamoru Kushimo to 10 years imprisonment for stabbing his friend to death during an argument over who would win the country’s 2015 general election.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari were the two frontline candidates in the 2015 presidential candidates.

While Mr Jonathan was the candidate of the PDP, Mr Buhari, who won the election, was the flag bearer of the APC.

Mr Kushimo was arraigned on February 10, 2016 by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, charged with manslaughter.

The convict pleaded not guilty, but was remanded in custody.

Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya sentenced Mr Kushimo after reviewing the facts and evidence of the case.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mrs Ogunsanya said the defendant was guilty of the offence of manslaughter and sentenced him accordingly.

The judge said from the evidence before her, the prosecution, was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The convict is hereby sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, and the sentence will take effect from the date of arraignment,’’ the Judge held.

The sentenced was without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Adebayo Haroun, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 5, 2014 at a viewing centre, Alaafia Street, Alaagba Bus Stop, Lagos.

“Trouble started when the deceased, Mubarak Salau, and the defendant argued on which political party would win 2015 general election,’’ Mr Haroun said.

“The duo engaged in a fight using abusive words on each other, however, the deceased picked a knife to fight the defendant, and the defendant picked a broken bottle and stabbed the deceased on his chest and back.

“The injuries the deceased sustained as a resulted of the stab by the defendant led to his death,’’ he said.

The prosecution called four witnesses who testified before the court.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.