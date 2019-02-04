Baby rescued day after buried alive – Police

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The police in Jigawa said they exhumed a day-old baby buried alive hours after she was declared missing.

The police said an investigation launched after the infant was declared missing led operatives to an unmarked grave where the baby was buried alive

The police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, told PREMIUM TIMES late Monday that the police have arrested a suspect, Ashiru Abubakar, 27, an indigene of Janbiri village in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

He said the baby spent 28 hours under the ground before the police exhumed her.

He explained the suspect impregnated one Hussaina Yusuf, 20, of Tosawa village in Birnin Kudu who gave birth to the baby on February 1.

“It was alleged that the suspect sneaked into the house of Hussaina while she was asleep and took the newly born baby, went to a nearby bush, dug a grave, then buried her alive.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Subsequently on 02/02/2019 (next day), the baby was exhumed from the grave by the police who discovered she was still alive.

“The baby and mother have been taken to Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kudu, for medical examination and suspect detained while the case is under preliminary investigation.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.