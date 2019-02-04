Baby rescued day after buried alive – Police

Related News

The police in Jigawa said they exhumed a day-old baby buried alive hours after she was declared missing.

The police said an investigation launched after the infant was declared missing led operatives to an unmarked grave where the baby was buried alive

The police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, told PREMIUM TIMES late Monday that the police have arrested a suspect, Ashiru Abubakar, 27, an indigene of Janbiri village in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

He said the baby spent 28 hours under the ground before the police exhumed her.

He explained the suspect impregnated one Hussaina Yusuf, 20, of Tosawa village in Birnin Kudu who gave birth to the baby on February 1.

“It was alleged that the suspect sneaked into the house of Hussaina while she was asleep and took the newly born baby, went to a nearby bush, dug a grave, then buried her alive.

“Subsequently on 02/02/2019 (next day), the baby was exhumed from the grave by the police who discovered she was still alive.

“The baby and mother have been taken to Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kudu, for medical examination and suspect detained while the case is under preliminary investigation.”