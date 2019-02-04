Buhari swears in new ICPC chairman

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new chairman for the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Bolaji Owasanoye is taking over from Musa Abubakar who was appointed in an acting capacity to head the ICPC in March 2018.

In a statement by the commission’s head of media and publicity, Rasheedat Okoduwa, she said Mr Owasanoye was sworn in on Monday at the state house, by President Buhari.

“Professor Bolaji Owasanoye has been sworn in as the new Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“President, Muhammadu Buhari, swore in Prof. Owasanoye today at a brief ceremony in the Council Chamber, State House. Also sworn in were eight other new Board Members for the Commission.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Owasanoye and his board members were confirmed by the Senate, after their screening late last year.

The ICPC board members are replacing their predecessors who left office, a year ago.

The statement said Mr Owasanoye would be the fourth substantive head of the commission since its inception in 2000.

“The Hon. Members that were sworn in with Prof. Owasanoye are Grace Chinda (Delta State), Titus Okolo (Enugu), Obiora Igwedebia (Anambra), Justice Adamu Bello (Katsina).

“Others include Olubukola Balogun (Lagos), Hannatu Muhammed (Jigawa), Abdulahi Saidu (Niger) and Yahaya Dauda (Nasarawa).

“Prof. Owasanoye will be the fourth substantive Chairman of ICPC since its inception and has by the swearing-in taken over the reins of office from the acting Chairman, Dr Musa Usman Abubakar, who is the Commission’s Secretary.”

According to the statement, the newly appointed chairman swore to enhance the fight against corruption.

“The Chairman will be in office for a tenure of 5 years, which is renewable only once, while the Board Members have a 4-year tenure that is also renewable only once,” the statement added.

The ICPC was established on September 29, 2000 as an anti-graft agency by the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.