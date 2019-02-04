Maritme Labour Group honours NPA boss, Hadiza Bala Usman

Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority
Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has been presented an Appreciation Award.

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), Maritime Branch, gave her the award for her support and exemplary contributions to human development in Port Services.

The event held during the associations 40th Anniversary in Lagos.

Below are some photographs from the ceremony.

The Representative of the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the General Manager, Human Resources, Yahaya Bukar Gana receiving the award from the President of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), Maritime Branch, Comrade Adamu Gora Ya’u during the event.

The Representative of the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the General Manager, Human Resources, Yahaya Bukar Gana receiving the award from the President of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), Maritime Branch, Comrade Adamu Gora Ya’u during the event.

The Representative of the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the General Manager, Human Resources, Yahaya Bukar Gana (standing 4th from right), top Management of NPA and former Presidents of SSASCGOC, Maritime Branch, during the event.

The Representative of the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the General Manager, Human Resources, Yahaya Bukar Gana (standing 4th from right), top Management of NPA and former Presidents of SSASCGOC, Maritime Branch, during the event.

Okowa Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.