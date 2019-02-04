Maritme Labour Group honours NPA boss, Hadiza Bala Usman

Related News

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has been presented an Appreciation Award.

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), Maritime Branch, gave her the award for her support and exemplary contributions to human development in Port Services.

The event held during the associations 40th Anniversary in Lagos.

Below are some photographs from the ceremony.

The Representative of the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the General Manager, Human Resources, Yahaya Bukar Gana receiving the award from the President of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), Maritime Branch, Comrade Adamu Gora Ya’u during the event.

The Representative of the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the General Manager, Human Resources, Yahaya Bukar Gana receiving the award from the President of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), Maritime Branch, Comrade Adamu Gora Ya’u during the event.

The Representative of the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the General Manager, Human Resources, Yahaya Bukar Gana (standing 4th from right), top Management of NPA and former Presidents of SSASCGOC, Maritime Branch, during the event.

The Representative of the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the General Manager, Human Resources, Yahaya Bukar Gana (standing 4th from right), top Management of NPA and former Presidents of SSASCGOC, Maritime Branch, during the event.