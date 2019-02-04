Ready To Run: Young candidates unveil leadership plans after elections

Related News

As Nigeria prepares for the 2019 general elections, the ‘Not Too Young To Run’, movement on Sunday continued its television programme aimed at supporting youth candidates seeking elective offices.

The TV show, tagged ‘Ready To Run’ aired on Channels Television and was hosted by Samson Itodo.

The weekly programme is designed to enable young candidates engage voters on their manifestos and agenda.

The programme featured two young candidates.

There was Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, 35, who is running for the Senate, to represent Lagos West senatorial district under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There was also a female, Onyechere Adaora, 35, a TV host and gender activist.

She is running for the Imo State House of Assembly, to represent Okigwe consistency under the platform of Action Alliance.

Mrs Adora believes leadership only works from the grassroots. She said from her experience over the years, there is a leadership vacuum she hopes to fill.

She also said she has been able to interact with 22 communities and the 11 wards in Okigwe.

On women empowerment, Mrs Adora said she said would sponsor bills to increase the education curriculum for girls in her constituency.

She decried the many out of school in young girls in the state and the high level of prostitution. She said she would sustain platforms such as the Youth Connect Africa which is been endorsed by the UNDP.

She also flayed the state assembly which she claimed has only been able to pass 41 bills.

Mrs Adora said she would win the election because “it is a new dawn and the people of Okigwe know it is no longer business as usual”.

Meanwhile, Mr Rhodes-Vivour said his constituency is the largest in the country and consists 10 local governments.

He said he knows the needs of the people in his constituency as he has been interacting with them.

He said he would sponsor a bill to enable the government decongest the ports in Lagos. He also said the Badagry highway gridlock is a disaster he hopes to tackle.

He said he would canvass for youth empowerment and quality living for his people.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour said he would sponsor an infrastructure development bill since the high Lagos population currently has an adverse effect on existing infrastructure.

He said he would partner with other states to resolve the surge in traffic into the state.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour said he believes he would win because the people are tired of a “distracted (incumbent) senator whose ambition is to go and form a government in Ogun State and failed”.

Interactive segment

During the second segment, Mr Itodo gave a rundown on how young candidates are faring based on the list of candidates published recently by INEC.

For governorship candidates, he said out of the 1,066 candidates presented by political parties, 104 are youth candidates. He said 41.8 per cent of this figure are between 18-35.

Mr Itodo said for state houses of assembly, out of the 14,580 candidates running, 5,914 are youth.

Giving an analysis of 2015 and 2019, he said the data showed a decline in youth candidates running for governorship posts, with nine per cent in 2019 compared to 11 per cent in 2015.

In the state houses of assembly, the data showed an increase from 25 per cent in 2015 to 41.8 per cent in 2019.

The analysis also showed the gender distribution of young female candidates vying for governorship elections.

Mr Itodo said there was an increase from three per cent in 2015 to 11 per cent in 2019.

For female youth running for state assembly elections, the data showed an increase from six per cent in 2015 to 13.9 per cent in 2019.