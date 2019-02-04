Election: Interfaith forum raises alarm over insecurity

Related News

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace has raised an alarm over rising insecurity in the country, as Nigeria approaches the elections.

In a communique issued at the end of its second general assembly in Abuja, the forum called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to demonstrate neutrality.

It also urged it to prevent a chaotic situation in the country after the election.

The 12-point communique which was signed by the forum’s co-chair members, Sunday Onuoha and Ishaq Sanni, enjoined government and political, as well as religious leaders to sensitise their followers on the need to ensure a peaceful transition.

The theme of this year’s general assembly was; “2019 elections and national security: the role of interfaith communities”.

The resolution, as contained in the communique include the following:

– That the present insecurity in the country is worrisome and alarming and call on the government to scale up their efforts to arrest the situation as the 2019 General Elections draws closer

– As we approach the 2019 General Elections, the government should engage in massive sensitization calling on all to embrace peace and eschew violence before, during and after the elections

– That the political, religious and traditional leaders and all relevant stakeholders should be careful in their choice of words to avoid heating up the polity.

– That INEC should display their independence and be impartial in the conduct of the 2019 General Elections.

– That government should beef up security especially in areas ravaged by conflict and ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised owing to prevailing security challenges.

– That the security agencies should be unbiased and remain neutral while discharging their duties during the forthcoming general elections.

– The relevant stakeholders such as religious bodies, civil society organizations, town unions, youth groups have critical roles to play to douse the palpable tension and ensure hitch free elections.

– That politicians should see election as a platform to serve the people and should not instigate violence in the process.

– That the media should be inclusive and practice peace journalism in their reporting of all national issues and especially on the forthcoming general elections.

– That the various communities ravaged by conflict should embrace dialogue to resolve their differences rather than revenge and promoting circle of violence.

– That the government should give serious thought to the challenge of climate change and come up with a workable policy to address it.

– That the government should do more to control our national borders to arrest the challenge of influx of illegal aliens

The statement also gave a brief history of the interfaith forum.

“The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) was established as a national interfaith and intercultural dialogue platform through funding and facilitation of the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID), Vienna Austria.

“The IDFP was formally inaugurated on 16th January 2017 in Abuja Nigeria with 100 Christian and Islamic leaders evenly divided. The Sultan of Sokoto and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria are the Patrons of the IDFP.

“KAICIID is an intergovernmental organisation that promotes dialogue to build peace in conflict areas. It does this by enhancing understanding and cooperation between people of different cultures and followers of different religions.

“The Centre was founded by Austria, Saudi Arabia and Spain. The Holy See is the Founding Observer. Its Board of Directors comprises prominent representatives from five major world religions (Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, and Judaism). The Board designs and supervises the Centre’s programmes,” it explained.