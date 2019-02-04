Buhari, Atiku’s spokespersons spar over support from Nigerians

Related News

Barely 12 days to the 2019 presidential election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have continued to narrate how the election results will favour them in the northern part of the country.

A spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign, Buba Galadima, while appearing on Channels TV Sunday politics alongside the spokesperson for Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, said the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat Mr Buhari with a margin of 60 to 40 per cent in the north.

“Atiku will defeat Buhari 60 to 40 on the minimum. The only place it would be 50-50 is Katsina. In the South-west, I want to say with certainty, the Yoruba people respect their leaders, they will not vote from sentiments.”

He alleged that Mr Buhari’s fear of defeat is responsible for his failure to sign the amended electoral act passed by the parliament.

“This government we have today is a government of exclusion, nepotism, bedeviled by corruption, and has no single achievement in Nigeria.

“In Kano, you have seen the president raising the hand of a corrupt individual, a corrupt person that the whole nation has seen taking bribes, they are talking of corruption, that man belongs to them.

“They (APC) brought people from Niger, my good friend, the Sultan of Damagaram and two Governors from Niger Republic, they are already telling us that they will bring aliens to vote for them,” he said.

“I thank and do forgive Keyamo because he is not a good student of history, and because he didn’t follow and work for Buhari before, he wouldn’t know who has put in so much on the table before he came to start eating.”

In his reaction, Mr Keyamo faulted the claims made by Mr Galadima and accused PDP of making a mistake in its permutation.

He also said the Yorubas will vote for Mr Buhari since his running mate is from the South-west.

Condemning the recent endorsement of Mr Abubakar by some socio-political groups, Mr Keyamo said: “There is nothing that is as fraudulent as known PDP members and sympathisers putting on the apparel of socio-political groups and endorsing their own political parties.

“President Buhari is an unusual leader, he has managed to navigate his way through these middlemen and he has reached the people directly in this country,” Mr Keyamo said.

Reacting to Mr. Galadima’ claim that the president is divisive in his actions, he said: “Alhaji Galadima, if President Buhari is so vengeful and so divisive, what is your daughter still doing in the Villa? Your daughter works with the President in the Villa, What is she still doing there today?”

Zainab Buba Galadima currently works in the presidency as a Special Assistant on Rule of Law to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.