Buhari felicitates with Osinbajo for surviving helicopter crash

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and nine others for surviving a helicopter crash on Saturday in Kabba, Kogi.

The president’s salute was contained in a tweet posted by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

The presidential aide posted: “President @MBuhari has praised what he called “the tenacious spirit’’ of Vice-President @ProfOsinbajo,’’ who survived a helicopter crash in Kogi state.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice president and nine others had on Saturday escaped unhurt when a hired helicopter conveying them to Kabba, Kogi state, crash-landed.

The vice president has been receiving solidarity messages from within and outside the country since the incident occurred.

Mr Osinbajo was quoted to have said that no amount of thanksgiving and praises to God would be enough for saving his life and nine others in Saturday’s helicopter crash.

He spoke during a Thanksgiving service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of Grace, Lokoja.

The General Manager, Public Relations, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr Sam Adurogboye, on Sunday said the authority has commenced an investigation into the incident.

Mr Adurogboye, who confirmed this development to NAN, said the investigation was being conducted by the Accident Investigations Bureau (AIB).

(NAN)