Buhari felicitates with Osinbajo for surviving helicopter crash

President Muhammdu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the FEC meeting on the 22nd of March 2017 [Photo Credit: Novo Isioro]
President Muhammdu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the FEC meeting on the 22nd of March 2017
[Photo Credit: Novo Isioro]

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and nine others for surviving a helicopter crash on Saturday in Kabba, Kogi.

The president’s salute was contained in a tweet posted by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

The presidential aide posted: “President @MBuhari has praised what he called “the tenacious spirit’’ of Vice-President @ProfOsinbajo,’’ who survived a helicopter crash in Kogi state.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice president and nine others had on Saturday escaped unhurt when a hired helicopter conveying them to Kabba, Kogi state, crash-landed.

The vice president has been receiving solidarity messages from within and outside the country since the incident occurred.

Mr Osinbajo was quoted to have said that no amount of thanksgiving and praises to God would be enough for saving his life and nine others in Saturday’s helicopter crash.

Okowa Campaign AD

He spoke during a Thanksgiving service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of Grace, Lokoja.

The General Manager, Public Relations, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr Sam Adurogboye, on Sunday said the authority has commenced an investigation into the incident.

Mr Adurogboye, who confirmed this development to NAN, said the investigation was being conducted by the Accident Investigations Bureau (AIB).

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.