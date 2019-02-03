NIMET predicts rainfall in Lagos, Port Harcourt, others on Monday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy, sunny and hazy weather conditions with prospect of localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy conditions over the central states with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern states with sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 13 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy condition with chances of localised thunderstorms over Yenegoa, Calabar and Port Harcourt in the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening period, localised thunderstorms are likely over Lagos, Ikom, Owerri and coastal axis with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There is influx of moist winds into the country therefore partly cloudy conditions are likely over central states with slim chances of localized thunderstorms over few southern cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)