2019: Ex-bank MD appointed to help Ribadu ensure Buhari’s re-election

Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]
A former managing director of Sun Trust Bank, Mohammed Jibrin, has been appointed the deputy director, field operations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council.

Mr Jibrin will assist a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, who was earlier appointed director field operations.

According to the letter of appointment signed by the secretary of the campaign council, Adamu Adamu, Mr Jibrin’s main responsibility is to help Mr Ribadu lead and implement the campaign’s efforts.

The two are so expected to “lead in the implementation of election monitoring team’s plan for the development of APC field agents to monitor the conduct and vote count on election day”.

Mr Adamu also said the field operations unit of the campaign will be responsible for organising and controlling the training of “zonal leaders, field agents and ward captains for election day monitoring and reporting back to command centre.”

The campaign’s main task is to ensure the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

Mr Jibrin, popularly known as “Dan Barde” in his native Gombe State was one of the governorship aspirants of the APC in the state in the build-up to this year’s election.

