Crash: CAN felicitates with Osinbajo

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Sunday, facilitated with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for surviving a helicopter crash on Saturday in Kabba, Kogi State.

The CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Adebayo Oladeji, also appreciated God for Mr Osinbajo’s safety.

“The leadership of CAN is grateful to God and rejoice with the Federal Government and Osinbajo.

“We give glory to God for sparing the life of the Vice President and his team from the helicopter crash while mobilising support for his party in preparation for the coming general elections,” he said.

The cleric recalled that the Vice President had a similar experience in 2018 while visiting the Nigeria Customs College in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

“It is our prayers that God will continue to watch over him and other top government functionaries in Jesus’ Name,” he said.

Ayokunle urged the technical team or those responsible for the certification of the aircraft and helicopters in the country used by the government officials to be more meticulous so as to avoid putting their lives in danger.

“May God continue to watch over our nation, our leaders and its citizens in the name of Jesus,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a statement by the Vice President’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, explained: “The Vice President, departed Abuja around 1 p.m. Saturday on a chopper ride to Kogi State in continuation of the Family Chats & Next Level engagements.

“Prof. Osinbajo headed first to Kabba, and while landing at the Kabba Stadium, the helicopter suddenly skidded sideways until it halted on its side few metres away from the intended resting spot.

“Alongside VP Osinbajo, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Prof. Stephen Ocheni, senior presidential aides, security officials and the crew; there were a total of 12 people on board. everyone came out safely after the incident.

“The Vice President is continuing the planned engagements in Kogi State as scheduled.”

(NAN)