Crash: CAN felicitates with Osinbajo

Vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo campaigning in Kabba, Kogi West [Photo: @ProfOsinbajo]
Vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo campaigning in Kabba, Kogi West [Photo: @ProfOsinbajo]

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Sunday, facilitated with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for surviving a helicopter crash on Saturday in Kabba, Kogi State.

The CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Adebayo Oladeji, also appreciated God for Mr Osinbajo’s safety.

“The leadership of CAN is grateful to God and rejoice with the Federal Government and Osinbajo.

“We give glory to God for sparing the life of the Vice President and his team from the helicopter crash while mobilising support for his party in preparation for the coming general elections,” he said.

The cleric recalled that the Vice President had a similar experience in 2018 while visiting the Nigeria Customs College in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

“It is our prayers that God will continue to watch over him and other top government functionaries in Jesus’ Name,” he said.

Okowa Campaign AD

Ayokunle urged the technical team or those responsible for the certification of the aircraft and helicopters in the country used by the government officials to be more meticulous so as to avoid putting their lives in danger.

“May God continue to watch over our nation, our leaders and its citizens in the name of Jesus,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a statement by the Vice President’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, explained: “The Vice President, departed Abuja around 1 p.m. Saturday on a chopper ride to Kogi State in continuation of the Family Chats & Next Level engagements.

“Prof. Osinbajo headed first to Kabba, and while landing at the Kabba Stadium, the helicopter suddenly skidded sideways until it halted on its side few metres away from the intended resting spot.

“Alongside VP Osinbajo, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Prof. Stephen Ocheni, senior presidential aides, security officials and the crew; there were a total of 12 people on board. everyone came out safely after the incident.

“The Vice President is continuing the planned engagements in Kogi State as scheduled.”

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.