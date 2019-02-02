‘Our campaign continues,’ Osinbajo says after helicopter mishap

Related News

Nigeria’s Vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, expressed his gratitude to God and fellow Nigerians after his helicopter crashed without any injuries or casualties.

“We are safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern, and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well,” Mr Osinbajo said in a statement.

“We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher. We continue Next Level engagements in Kabba, Kogi State.”

A helicopter bearing the vice-president crashed as it was touching down in central Nigerian state of Kogi on Saturday, but no injuries were recorded between him and crew members.

The accident occurred in Kabba, one of the largest towns in the state, which has a predominantly Yoruba population.

It was not immediately clear what happened, but further investigations are expected.

Pictures from the scene of the crash showed charred helicopter blades after it tilted uncontrollably to one side. It was unclear how many persons were aboard.

Speaking immediately after the crash at the palace of Obaro of Kabba, Mr Osinbajo said: “We are extremely grateful to the Lord for preserving our lives from the incident that just happened.

“Everyone is safe and no one is maimed. God has kept us safe and alive, delivered us from death so we can do more for our people and country.”

A host of top politicians across political aisles took turns to congratulate the vice-president for escaping the harrowing crash unhurt.

Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar and Senate president, Bukola Saraki, were amongst those who have expressed concerns over the development.