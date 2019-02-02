2019: Ooni of Ife drums support for Moghalu

Related News

The Kingsley Moghalu’s presidential campaign received a major boost from the ‘throne of Oduduwa,’ with the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, expressing strong admiration and support for the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate ahead the February 16 presidential elections.

“From the throne of Oduduwa, we are proud of you. Fire on, fire on and fire on,” the Ooni is quoted to have said when Mr Moghalu visited him in his palace.

The Ooni’s speech was contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday by Mr Moghalu’s aide.

“I watched you during the presidential debate. Every word you spoke conveyed your conviction, courage, and passion to genuinely serve the country.

“I have followed you and your activities closely for many years. You have a clear plan for Nigeria. Don’t be surprised you are the light for even the established politicians,” the statement quoted the Oba Ogunwusi as saying.

The Oba who is the traditional ruler of all Yorubas, urged all Nigerian youth to know their position and their rightful place in Nigerian leadership.

Himself, a youth, the royal father urged all young Nigerians to queue behind the YPP candidate in the forthcoming elections.

“Moghalu won’t let you down. He is young. He is vibrant. He understands what the issues are,” the Ooni said.

Reminding Mr Moghalu of the longstanding ties between the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, the Ooni described the two group as coming from the same stock.

“You are welcome to the land of Oduduwa. We are one. Igbo is spoken here in the palace. The Yorubas plant kola nut because the Igbos discovered it.”

In his remarks, Mr Moghalu paid glowing tributes to the Ooni, the people of Ile-Ife, and the entire Yoruba race, describing the traditional ruler as “a great and enterprising leader.”

Mr Moghalu said the Yorubas are a people of great learning, whom he has always admired.

“I am a Nigerian candidate for the Nigerian presidency,” said the YPP candidate told the Ooni.

“I served as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria after a career of 17 years at the United Nations. I am running for president to unite Nigeria, wage a successful war against poverty and unemployment, and restore Nigeria’s standing in the world.”

He said he was at the palace to pay homage to the Ooni, during his seven-day campaign tour of the Southwestern states, which kicked off in Lagos on Saturday, January 26, 2019.