Atiku speaks on Osinbajo’s helicopter crash

The helicopter of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo involved in a crash
The helicopter of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo involved in a crash (Photo Credit: TVC News)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday said he was elated to learn that a helicopter crash involving the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, ended without injuries or fatalities.

“Dear Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, I just received news of the crash of your helicopter in Kabba, Kogi State. I am happy to note however that all is well with you and your delegation,” Mr Abubakar, a former vice-president, said Saturday evening in a tweet signed by him.

A helicopter carrying Mr Osinbajo crashed as it was touching down in central Nigerian state of Kogi on Saturday, but no injuries were recorded between him and crew members.

The accident occurred in Kabba, presidential spokesperson Laolu Akande said in a statement.

Mr Osinbajo “continued with his engagements and plans for the day” in the state, Mr Akande added.

It was not immediately clear what happened, but further investigations are expected.

Pictures from the scene of the crash showed charred helicopter blades after it tilted uncontrollably to one side. It was unclear how many persons were aboard.

Mr Abubakar and Peter Obi is seeking to depose Muhammadu Buhari and Mr Osinbajo at the presidential elections later this month, as president and vice president.

Nigerians have also expressed their sympathy, online, for Mr Osinbajo and crew members of the chopper.

