Onnoghen: Appeal Court ruling vindicates Buhari — APC

Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen
Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the ruling of the Court of Appeal has vindicated President Muhammadu Buhari in his suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The president suspended Mr Onnoghen last week citing an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), and swore in Tanko Muhammed as acting CJN. The development followed the arraignment of Mr Onnoghen at the CCT for alleged false declaration of his asset.

Many condemned the action of the president but the APC supported the president.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the Appeal Court ruling has further advertised the credentials of Mr Buhari as a believer in the rule of law, due process and justice, contrary to the claims of his critics.

“The decision of the Court of Appeal to okay the trial of Justice Walter Onnoghen, erstwhile Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), by the Code of Conduct Tribunal has vindicated his suspension from office by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

The CCT has said it will resume hearing in the trial of Mr Onnoghen. This was sequel to the development on Wednesday when the Court of Appeal refused a request by Mr Onnoghen for the trial to be suspended

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Onnoghen did not appear at the two hearing sessions when the matter was called at the tribunal.

Mr Issa-Onilu said the Appeal Court has now confirmed that Mr Onnoghen’s trial at the CCT is within the confines of the law and his suspension, therefore, not prejudice.

The party called on the opposition to subject their criticisms to “constitutional tests before polluting the public space with remarks.”

“Issues of law cannot thrive where emotions and sentiment are the driving force,” the party said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.