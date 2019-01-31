Onnoghen: Appeal Court ruling vindicates Buhari — APC

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the ruling of the Court of Appeal has vindicated President Muhammadu Buhari in his suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The president suspended Mr Onnoghen last week citing an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), and swore in Tanko Muhammed as acting CJN. The development followed the arraignment of Mr Onnoghen at the CCT for alleged false declaration of his asset.

Many condemned the action of the president but the APC supported the president.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the Appeal Court ruling has further advertised the credentials of Mr Buhari as a believer in the rule of law, due process and justice, contrary to the claims of his critics.

“The decision of the Court of Appeal to okay the trial of Justice Walter Onnoghen, erstwhile Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), by the Code of Conduct Tribunal has vindicated his suspension from office by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

The CCT has said it will resume hearing in the trial of Mr Onnoghen. This was sequel to the development on Wednesday when the Court of Appeal refused a request by Mr Onnoghen for the trial to be suspended

Mr Onnoghen did not appear at the two hearing sessions when the matter was called at the tribunal.

Mr Issa-Onilu said the Appeal Court has now confirmed that Mr Onnoghen’s trial at the CCT is within the confines of the law and his suspension, therefore, not prejudice.

The party called on the opposition to subject their criticisms to “constitutional tests before polluting the public space with remarks.”

“Issues of law cannot thrive where emotions and sentiment are the driving force,” the party said.