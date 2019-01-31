Police commission appoints new AIGs, CPs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 18 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs).

A statement by the commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja on Thursday, also said that the commission had approved the promotion of 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive commissioners of police.

He noted that the promotions were part of the decisions taken at the meeting of the commission in Abuja.

The officers promoted to the rank of AIGs are: Wilson Inalegwu, former CP in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Ibrahim Larmode, former EFCC chairman; Musa Kimo, also former CP, FCT, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom, among others.

The new CPs are: Uche Anozia, Nwamhi Yame, Mohammed Gimba, Musa Adze, Philip Maku, Umaru Miringa, Usman Gomna, Adamu Usman, Daniel Sokari-Pedro, among others.

Mr Ani said that the chairman of the commission, Musiliu Smith, had said that the nation was looking up to the newly promoted officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the security problems facing the nation.

He urged them to reciprocate government’s intentions by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland.

The PSC had on Wednesday approved the appointment of eight new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and retired seven others. (NAN)

